THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) – A tornado associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred touched down in Thompson on Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed that there was a clear tornado debris signature on the radar. They are also confirming it through photos.
At this time there is no information on the strength of the tornado, as that may take a survey team to confirm.
In the northeastern town of Thompson, just before noon Thursday, Eversource said crews were working to restore power to the nearly 450 customers who were without it.
Just before 2:30 p.m., it said 350 customers were still without power.
"We’re responding to extensive tree damage in Thompson after reports of a possible tornado touched down in the area. The trees tore down our poles, lines, & equipment with them," Eversource said in a post on social media.
We’re responding to extensive tree damage in Thompson after reports of a possible tornado touched down in the area. The trees tore down our poles, lines, & equipment with them. Crews are working to clear damage and restore ~350 remaining customers impacted by the strong storm. pic.twitter.com/QE6DRiSh78— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 19, 2021
The Department of Transportation said Route 12 was shut down between Route 131 and Wilsonville Road, due to downed trees and wires.
In North Grosvenordale, which is a village of Thompson, Judy C. shared photos with Eyewitness News showing trees down in her yard.
A little further south in Putnam, Route 12 is closed between Route 44 and Azud Road after a tree and wires came down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.