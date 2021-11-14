STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington on Nov. 13.
This is the first tornado Connecticut has seen in November since 1950.
It touched down on Robinson Street.
Several hardwood trees were uprooted or snapped about halfway up the trunk.
Several trampolines were lifted, with one becoming stuck on a powerline approximately 20 feet in the air.
On Robinson Street and Crossroad Race Street, a metal shed was lifted and flipped before being crushed by a large maple branch.
Several street signs were also snapped at their base.
The tornado continued northeast into Westerly, Rhode Island.
Once there it crossed RI 78 onto center street, where around 20 large, healthy hardwood trees were uprooted.
A wood outbuilding was also flipped onto its side. The tornado stopped at Hillview Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.