KENT, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service is sending a crew to Connecticut to see if a tornado touched down in the state.
The NWS confirmed to Channel 3 that a crew was dispatched to the Litchfield County town on Thursday.
A storm rolled through the area around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A tornado warning was issued for Litchfield County during it. It expired at 3:15 p.m.
During the storm, trees and branches came down, but were quickly cleared by Department of Public Works crews.
According to NWS data, the Route 7 corridor was hit particularly hard. Damage reports came in from Kent, Cornwall, Falls Village, Sharon and Winsted.
Power was also knocked out to a number of customers.
Other parts of the state also dealt with severe thunderstorms from the system.
