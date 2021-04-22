Damage was reported in Kent following Wednesday afternoon's storm.

KENT, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service is sending a crew to Connecticut to see if a tornado touched down in the state.

Kent damage

Damage was reported in Kent during a severe thunderstorm.

The NWS confirmed to Channel 3 that a crew was dispatched to the Litchfield County town on Thursday.

A storm rolled through the area around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tornado warning was issued for Litchfield County during it. It expired at 3:15 p.m.

During the storm, trees and branches came down, but were quickly cleared by Department of Public Works crews.

Power was also knocked out to a number of customers.

Other parts of the state also dealt with severe thunderstorms from the system.

RELATED: Strong storms bring down trees, power lines

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the storms' aftermath.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.