(WFSB) – The National Weather Service announced that they will survey portions Fairfield County on Wednesday.
This comes after the severe weather that hit the state on Tuesday.
The weather caused flooding, downed trees, and power outages in the area.
The NWS did not specify which areas of Fairfield County will be surveyed.
The final assessment is expected to be completed by late Wednesday afternoon.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.