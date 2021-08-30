HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden schools are feeling the impacts of a nationwide bus driver shortage.
According to the Hamden Middle School Parent-Teacher Association, Hamden Public Schools were notified this past Friday that the bus company does not have enough drivers to transport students from Hamden, St. Rita's, and Sacred Heart Academy.
Bus routes will be condensed at least for Monday as a result.
Families are being advised to use public or personal transportation, or car pool.
