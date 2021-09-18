HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People across the country are expected to call for an end to face coverings Saturday.
Authorities at our nation's capitol are bracing in case these demonstrations in Washington D.C. get out of hand, wanting to avoid a repeat of January 6.
Here in Connecticut, advocates are expected to congregate at the capitol in Hartford at noon.
In a statement, the state's Capitol Police Department said:
"The Connecticut State Capitol Police are aware of the planned protest/demonstration in Washington D.C. As with any large-scale event taking place at our nation's Capitol building, Connecticut State Capitol Police Chief, Luis Casanova, and his staff, are monitoring the situation and the events being planned there. We are also monitoring the upcoming events planned for our State Capitol here in Hartford."
Capitol Police are increasing security around the capitol, including the legislative office building, all this weekend.
