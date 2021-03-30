(WFSB) - Tonight, Attorney General William Tong took part in a panel to discuss the increase-- and what needs to be done to quell the violence against Asian communities.
Attorney General Tong and other Asian-American politicians on the panel say racism against Asian communities started long before the pandemic-- but recent attacks brought it to the surface.
"I wanted to give us a space to live ourselves and celebrate ourselves with our unique identities," said Mike Keo, founder of I am not a Virus Campaign.
Keo, from West Hartford, created the nationwide "I am not a virus" campaign last year-- photographing Asian Americans in the community.
Keo says it was in response to the rise of anti-Asian violence and rhetoric at the beginning of the pandemic.
One year later-- he's redoubling his efforts as attacks against Asian Americans has intensified.
"I think about these individuals and how often this has happened to our community and how often it is forgotten. It breaks my heart," he said.
Anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked in the last year.
Today-- attorney general William Tong joined several other leaders to discuss the increase and the fear many Asian Americans are dealing with.
"When I do simple things like grocery shopping, when I go to the bank, when I walk on the streets to do my exercise – will I be attacked," said Duy Nguyen, Executive Director of One APIA Nevada.
Attorney General Tong and other leaders are calling for federal and state leaders to bolster resources to assess and investigate hate crimes... As well looking for allies to speak out against these acts.
In Connecticut - Keo has been pushing for a bill that will include Asian American and pacific islander studies in the classroom.
He says public education and representation is needed to move forward
"I think it’s humanizing our experience so that when other people hear us they can center themselves around our experience," Keo said.
