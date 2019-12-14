GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A natural gas fire has caused evacuations and power outages in Glastonbury Saturday morning, said police.
Lieutenant Corey Davis said police and fire crews were called to Strickland Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a tree down on wires.
Two transformers and the front lawn of a home in the area then caught fire.
Police say the fire hit a gas line.
Two houses have been evacuated as a result of the fire. There were no injuries.
Lt. Davis said Connecticut Natural Gas is on scene attempting to lower the pressure of the gas line so the fire can be put out.
Numerous Eversource customers are without power as crews continue to respond, said police. Power could be out for some customers for most of the day.
Lt. Davis said updates will be posted on the Glastonbury Police Department's Twitter.
Natural gas fire on Strickland St caused by a tree that fell on wires at 6:30 am ingniting two transformers and creating a fire on the lawn of a residence. Utility crews will be on scene all day making repairs.— Glastonbury Police Department (@Glastonbury_PD) December 14, 2019
