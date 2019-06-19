VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A natural gas leak caused some evacuations in a Vernon neighborhood on Wednesday.
The leak was reported around noon on Hockanum Boulevard in Vernon, police said.
The scene was reportedly cleared shortly after 1 p.m.
Police said a contractor struck a gas connection on the side of a building.
Eversource responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
