WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A natural gas leak in Waterbury is impacting power to the downtown area on Thursday.
Mayor Neil O’Leary said the gas leak is downtown.
In an effort to control the leak, the electric grid has been impacted.
Residents and businesses in the downtown area will lose power until further notice.
Drivers are also being asked to avoid the downtown area.
There is no word on when electric service will be restored.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.