EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Police say some homes in East Windsor have been evacuated after a natural gas line was struck.
Eversource officials said the line was struck by a third party in the Broad Brook District in East Windsor on Acorn Drive.
Officials said between 10 and 20 homes were affected.
Crews have been at the scene since a little before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and are making the area safe.
Police have asked people to avoid Depot Street and adjacent streets.
There is no estimated time as to when service will be restored at this time, officials said.
