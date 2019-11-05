HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a natural gas leak at the University of Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.
It was reported just before 3 p.m. on campus near Park River and the Lincoln Theater.
Connecticut Natural Gas said a contractor hit a gas service line, which extends from the gas main to a specific customer or property.
A little before 3:30 p.m., the university said the leak was eliminated.
Folks are still being urged to avoid the area.
University Drive between D-Lot and Mark Twain Drive is closed to traffic.
