AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Route 44 in Avon is closed due to a natural gas leak in the area.
The Dept. of Transportation reported the road closure just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Route 44 is closed between Darling Drive and Old Farms Road.
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
