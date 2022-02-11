NAUGATUCK, CT. (WFSB) - On Feb. 10, the Naugatuck Board of Education (BOE) voted to make masks optional when Connecticut’s mask mandate ends.
BOE Chair Jeff Litke said it’s about supporting students and staff.
"To make sure that they do have a healthy and safe and respectable place where they come to learn. where they feel safe and secure and respected each and every single day," Litke said.
Parent reactions have been mixed. Some are worried kids could be left exposed, others are ready for masks to be over.
“I feel like these kids have lost two years of their childhood that they’ll never get back. and I’m very happy they can finally move forward and have a normal school life and normal childhood,” said Saccavino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.