NAUGATUCK, CT. (WFSB) - On Feb. 10, the Naugatuck Board of Education (BOE) voted to make masks optional when Connecticut’s mask mandate ends.

The state mask mandate is scheduled to end on Feb. 28, unless lawmakers step in.
There will be a few exceptions at Naugatuck schools, like those returning from quarantine and isolation.
Masks will still be worn when state or federal laws required it, suck as when riding on buses.
The motion passed 7 - 1, after public comment from parents, and discussion between board members.

BOE Chair Jeff Litke said it’s about supporting students and staff.

"To make sure that they do have a healthy and safe and respectable place where they come to learn. where they feel safe and secure and respected each and every single day," Litke said.

Parent reactions have been mixed. Some are worried kids could be left exposed, others are ready for masks to be over.

Kim Saccavino has three kids in Naugatuck public schools, one of them has always worn masks at school.

“I feel like these kids have lost two years of their childhood that they’ll never get back. and I’m very happy they can finally move forward and have a normal school life and normal childhood,” said Saccavino.

