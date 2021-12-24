NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - a Naugatuck family's food trailer went up in flames yesterday.
It's a heartbreaking sight.
Ian Frew built “Not Just Blowin’ Smoke” with his family.
Their barbecue eats have grown to be a hit in the last five years.
A fire Thursday put a screeching halt to business.
It happened as they were making dinner.
Ian Frew said "I set everything up like I normally do, um, got everything ready. Made sure the smokers were working right, everything was good."
From the beginning, the Frew family used the business to help the area.
Giving out free meals to the police and fire departments.
Their charitable efforts only ramped up in the pandemic.
Gillian Farina, who works for Not Just Blowin’ Smoke, said, "we were donating to healthcare workers due to COVID. Labonne's in Watertown hired us to do all fur stores, we were giving out free food for all the employees."
Now many are trying to pay them back.
The Frew family started a GoFundMe, which has already raised more than 2,000 dollars.
"People are reaching out saying hey, you know, you're going to rebuild, how can I help? What can I do right now? To me, that's, you don't experience it until you're actually there," said Frew/
The trailer was the family's main source of income, with it out of commission, they had to cancel a couple of upcoming jobs.
It's going to take a while to rebuild this trailer, but the Frew family is just calling this a little obstacle.
"Sometimes, when people have really big challenges, it kinda crushes them and they're done. We're not done," said Frew.
if you want to help Not Just Blowin’ Smoke get back on their feet click here.
