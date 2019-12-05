NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters in Naugatuck helped out a kitten in need.
Emergency crews were called to Donovan Road after a kitten was found stuck in a storm drain.
Now, firefighters are hoping to find the owner of the adorable cat.
Until they find the owner, they are calling it “Grates.”
The kitten was not injured.
