NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A home invasion suspect had to be extradited from Georgia back to Connecticut to face charges.

Naugatuck police said they had an active arrest warrant for Leequaje Jackson, 23.

2 arrested, 2 on the loose after police track home invasion suspects from Naugatuck to Bridgeport Two men were arrested and another two remain on the run after police responded to a home invasion and robbery in Naugatuck.

They said the home invasion happened on May 25, 2020.

A report said three armed masked men entered a home and held three women at gunpoint while they stole $14,000 in cash and personal property. A fourth suspect was also involved.

No one was hurt.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Cell phone tracking traced the suspects to Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police were able to surveil them and said they spotted one suspect carrying stolen property.

Arrest made following gas station murder in West Haven A man was charged with murder for a shooting that happened at a gas station in West Haven earlier in the summer.

They tried to stop him; however, the suspect got back into a vehicle and the driver fled the area. The suspects drove a short distance before fleeing on foot.

Two of four people in that vehicle were apprehended. They were identified as Jacarri Pettway, 20, and 22-year-old Nasir Omari Blow, both of Bridgeport.

Evidence and a firearm were also recovered.

Pettway and Blow have since been arraigned in court for the incident.

Jackson was found in Georgia and brought back to Connecticut on June 22.

He was processed and held on a $50,000. He was given a court date of June 23 in Waterbury.

The remaining suspect, Kahlil Abdul-Hakeem, died as the result of a shooting in West Haven in Sept. 2020.