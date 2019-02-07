NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck police are investigating a suspicious incident after a teen was approached on Thursday.
Police said around 2:30 p.m. a 15-year-old was approached by a suspicious vehicle/person around the 500 block of North Church Street near Bradbury Street.
The teen told police she went was in the driveway of her home when a car driven by a Hispanic male pulled in front of her driveway.
The girl said the man asked her to “come into the vehicle and go for a ride with him over the bridge.”
The teen told police she panicked and ran inside her home and told a family member who called police.
The driver is described as a Latin male with short black hair in his mid 30s.
She said the man appeared to have an average build and did not have an accent.
No clothing description was provided.
The teen also told police she believed she saw a small child in the passenger seat.
The car was described as a newer style four door black car.
Anyone that have information about this incident or the driver of the car is asked to call Naugatuck police at 203-720-1010.
(0) comments
