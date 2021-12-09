NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Yesterday's snow served as a reminder, winter storm season is upon us.
Meaning it's time to break out the shovels.
But Naugatuck is working to help bring a shovel brigade to your door this season.
"I don't mind it that much, depending on how much comes down," said Frank Matan.
Matan has shoveled his driveway many times over the decades, he never turns away help.
"It's very helpful, very helpful. Especially for my wife, she's very nervous when I’m out there shoveling, more so than I am," said Matan
That's the aim of a pilot program in the works by Naugatuck youth services.
They're recruiting for a new shovel brigade, like what Waterbury Pal has every year.
The priority will be given to the elderly and those with disabilities.
Using a mapping system, they'll connect volunteers with those who need help.
Kristin Mabrouk is the Exec. Director of Naugatuck Youth Services.
She said, "we don't have a lot of resources for transportation here, and also it's tricky with transportation in the middle of a snowstorm. So, we're really excited to match people in their own neighborhoods and maybe people are able to build relationships out of that."
The brigade can count toward community service hours for high school students, but all ages are welcome to be a part of the brigade.
Mabrouk said, "they should have a parent or older sibling with them if they're under the age of 12. We're also happy to work with adults."
With the help of grants, Naugatuck Youth Services is able to provide brigade members with shovels, ice melt, gloves, whatever they need to get the job done.
Those that want to become a member of the brigade, or their help, click here.
People can also email info@naugatuckyouthservices.org
