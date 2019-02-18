NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) --
Personal videos of a local cop’s rant on immigration.
Now, Naugatuck Police are doing damage control.
An internal investigation is underway, and depending on the results, it could mean disciplinary action.
Naugatuck Police Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata is apologizing.
Videos date back to 2017.
“I’m going to order everything in English. I’m going to then make all my phone calls today to all the companies that I always, goddamn can you get somebody who doesn’t speak English,” Cammarata said in the video.
Now, two years later, the Naugatuck cop is being scrutinized.
“It’s terrible, very, he should be ashamed. It’s sad. He’s a police officer for so many years and for him to do that,” said Ira Kala of Wolcott.
Cammarata has served on the police force for more than 18 years.
“I end up going to DMV in Waterbury in the city I can’t stand it, it’s one of the most dreaded things,” Cammarata said in the video.
And in the video to his delight, he didn’t have to wait in line at the DMV or at a Walmart.
Cammarata is apologizing and says, “I attempted to use satire to shed a humorous light on the issue of immigration that has been part of our country’s dialogue for the last few years. My attempt at humor missed the mark.”
The public information officer at Naugatuck says the chief finds the videos concerning saying, “The message relayed in these videos is in contrast to the values of the Naugatuck Police Department and not representative of the high level of public service the community of Naugatuck expects and deserves.”
An internal investigation is underway to see if the lieutenant violated social media policy.
The lieutenant says the views expressed in the videos are his alone and he takes full responsibility.
The police union is standing by the lieutenant’s public apology tonight.
Cammarata’s full apology reads below:
"Over the weekend I was confronted by news outlets regarding videos that I had posted on my personal Facebook account as far back as 2017. Those videos have offended folks in Naugatuck and surrounding communities and they have placed me, and unfortunately by extension, the Naugatuck Police Department in a bad light.
I am sorry for the videos that I posted. In posting them, I attempted to use satire to shed a humorous light on the issue of immigration that has been part of our country’s dialogue for the last few years. My attempt at humor missed the mark. I have offended folks in the community with my commentary. I am truly sorry for that. As a police officer, father, and community volunteer, I can do better.
The thoughts that I expressed in those videos are mine alone and I take responsibility for them. They are not a reflection of the Naugatuck Police Department, and I apologize to my brothers and sisters on the police force whose integrity and respect should not have been questioned because of my actions.
Throughout my career, I have sought to perform my job with the highest integrity, and my record reflects that. I have worked to ensure that the men and women who work by my side deserve the respect that they have invariably earned in the community.
I know that I have to earn back the trust and respect of those that I serve and I intend to do so. Our communities are strong because of the diverse views, opinions, and cultures of the people who live in them. Naugatuck is a reflection of that diversity. The folks who live and work here deserve to be judged on the contributions that they make to the community and the kindness that they share. Broad disparagement of groups of people does not build community strength. My commentary and videos likely weakened the bonds that bring our communities together. Today I commit to working harder for all the people that I serve, and I will recognize the dignity of each person that I encounter.
I have nothing but love and compassion in my heart for all people of every color, creed, gender and orientation and have dedicated my life towards helping others at every opportunity."
CH 3? Please give the whole story. What were the videos all about. If they were backing the point that we need to improve our security and build a wall, than the officer was within his rights and no one has the right to say he should be removed. SO CH 3, WHERE ARE THE TRUE FACTS SO WE CAN UNDERSTAND THE ISSUE?
