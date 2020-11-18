NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Police arrested a man who is accused of masturbating in public.
On Tuesday around 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of the Naugatuck Green. When officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Scott Keen partially undressed.
Police found and interviewed a witness who reported seeing Keen exposing and fondling himself at Salem School. During the investigation, police also found a bottle of baby oil.
Keen was charged with public indecency, loitering in or about a school, and breach of peace. He was held on a $25,000 bond.
Police said Keen is a registered sex offender and he has been arrested twice previously by Naugatuck police for similar incidents. The first arrest was in June of 2020 and the second arrest was in August of 2020.
