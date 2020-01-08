NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in Naugatuck after allegedly pointing a BB gun at passing cars over the weekend.
Police responded to the area of Rubber Avenue on January 4 around 6 p.m. after receiving several reports of a man pointing a handgun at cars and screaming.
Naugatuck police said the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Lance of Naugatuck.
Lance’s behavior was causing cars to swerve out of the way and at one point, he pointed the gun directly at a car.
Lance was quickly disarmed by police and taken into custody.
The pistol was found to be a replica BB handgun.
Naugatuck Police said there is no amount of training that allows police officers to differentiate between the replica guns and a real handgun.
Lance was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. He was held on a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on January 15.
