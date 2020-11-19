WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – I-84 eastbound in West Hartford is back open after a crash involving a Connecticut state police trooper.
According to CT State Police officials, troopers responded to the area of I-84 East in Plainville after receiving numerous 911 call about a Ford F350 that was driving erratically and swerving across all three lanes.
Initial reports stated that the pickup truck struck several vehicles.
Arriving troopers located and boxed in the truck near Exit 40 in West Hartford.
Trooper Dillon approached the operator, later identified as 36-year-old Daniel Rapuano of Naugatuck, and gave him verbal commands.
Due to the height of the truck, Trooper Dillon stepped onto the running board and attempted to open the door.
Rapuano, however, refused to comply with Trooper Dillon's commands and sped off into reportedly heavy traffic, throwing the trooper into the center lane.
Troopers were then authorized to intentionally collide with the vehicle if need be due to the totality of the circumstances.
Trooper Dillon was able to catch up to the pickup and struck the right rear side of the vehicle, causing it to spin out into the center median.
Officials were able to take Rapuano into custody without further incident and arrested him on the following charges:
- Driving under the influence
- Engaging in a pursuit
- Assault - Second Degree
- Assault with a motor vehicle
- Assault on police
- Interfering
- Reckless endangerment - First Degree
- Reckless driving
- Failure to maintain lane
Trooper Dillon was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
State Police say that Rapuano is a high risk offender and had been on parole.
He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 cash or surety bond.
Rapuano is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.
