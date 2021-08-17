(WFSB) - A Naugatuck man has died while hiking up Mount Washington over the weekend.
According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 66-year-old Timothy McClelland was with his three adult sons on the Jewell Trail when he suddenly collapsed around 12:15 Saturday afternoon.
His sons immediately began administering CPR until first responders arrived.
Because McClelland and his sons were about two miles above the Base station parking lot, crews from the Air National Guard were asked to provide a Black Hawk helicopter in order to get there as quickly as possible.
The thick cloud cover and lack of visibility prevented the helicopter from getting close enough to McClellan.
Crews eventually had to take the helicopter back to Berlin Airport to refuel.
As they were doing so, a front moved in, pushing the clouds out of the area, which paved a path for the helicopter to get to McClellan.
McClellan was hoisted into the helicopter, but later passed away.
Fish and Game officials said McClellan's three sons provided "constant and tireless" resuscitation efforts for two and half hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.