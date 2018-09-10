A Naugatuck man who has been arrested after allegedly following women before, is facing more charges following an incident in July.
On Monday, police arrested 60-year-old Gerald Dalessio and charged him with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree stalking.
The charges stem from an incident on July 11, where an 18-year-old female said Dalessio had followed her after approaching her at a gas station.
He then reportedly followed her out onto Straits Turnpike into Middlebury, and followed her on I-84 for about five minutes.
Dalessio was held on a $25,000 bond.
He was charged earlier this summer for similar complaints. In July, a woman had told police Dalessio followed her after she left an event at Waterbury’s Municipal Stadium.
