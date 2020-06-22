NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police identified the victim of a shooting in New Haven as a Naugatuck man.
Police said 27-year-old Luis Nelson Perez was shot on Elliot Street between Sylvan and Davenport avenues in the city's Hill Neighborhood.
According to New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers responded around 2:55 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple reports of gunfire and a gunshot victim.
Arriving officers located an adult male, later identified as Perez, suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the street.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
A crime scene was marked off in that area.
There's no word on a suspect.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
