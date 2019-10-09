NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- In just a few days, thousands of runners are hitting the streets of the capital city.
The Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5k will get underway on Saturday morning.
Among the marathon runners is David Alejandro from Naugatuck.
He may have lost his eyesight, but that isn’t stopping him from completing yet another marathon.
His first time running a marathon, he didn’t even realize he had completed it.
“That was the scariest of my life because I did finish it and I was happy,” Alejandro said.
Running is what he does, and he’s able to do it with a guide by his side.
On Saturday, Alejandro will be running with Achilles Connecticut Guide Sherri Beck.
“Most people do races and events by themselves. The good part with me is that I get to do it with someone that guides me. Someone is there talking to me and letting me know and that's the real deal,” Alejandro said.
For Sherri, it has become a meaningful experience.
“The guides are getting so much more out of this than what the athletes believe,” she said. “It's helping someone else achieve their goal and we feel really, really great about it.”
David's medals hang on his wall, as he's completed more than 10 marathons, and he's not stopping there.
“You know what motivates me? That fact that I’m losing my vision and that I can still go out there and that they can still do it. No matter what,” Alejandro said.
For him, he wants others to realize if you think you can’t do it, change it so you can.
“It's just about showing people that you can do something even if you have a disability. Doesn't matter if you can't see, hear or smell and there's people out there who will help you,” Alejandro said.
It's just one helping hand that can make all 26.2 miles possible.
