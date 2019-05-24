NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck was named the most patriotic city in the state.
Insurify, an auto insurance quote comparison website, released the most patriotic cities in each state.
Naugatuck has the largest share of residents who are active service members or veterans in the entire state, according to Insurify.
During the selection process, Insurify looked over a database of 1.6 million car insurance applications.
Car owners who apply for coverage are asked to indicate whether they, or any other driver on their policy, are an active service member or veteran.
To see the full list of winning cities, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.