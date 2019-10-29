NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – With scattered showers on tap for Thursday night, trick or treaters and their parents will need to pack the rain coats and the umbrellas.
In Naugatuck, one neighborhood is moving its Halloween festivities to the weekend.
Halloween is a big deal on Millville Avenue and the side streets. Homeowners put up decorations, police close off the street, and they can easily see up to 2,000 children.
But with rain on the way and such big crowds expected, the neighborhood decided to push the trick or treating back to Saturday.
“Millville Avenue is shut down, so people want to see what is Millville Avenue that it’s shut down,” said Fred Scheithe.
Fred Scheithe and his wife Jeanne say Halloween on Millville is an annual tradition.
“It’s generations that have been coming, but now it’s kind of crept all down the street and even the side streets a little. But you need to come here at night, and I wish it wasn’t raining on Thursday because then you would see the full thing. It’s just wall to wall people, you can’t even move,” Jeanne Scheithe said.
With big crowds and the forecast of rain, Naugatuck decided to push back trick or treating for this neighborhood.
“That area, the past 20 years, they have really dedicated themselves to making it a hotspot for people to go trick or treating. They have haunted houses, displays,” said Officer Danielle Durrette, Naugatuck Police Department.
Instead of Halloween night, Naugatuck Police will close down Millville Avenue on Saturday night, and they want to get the word out because so many people turn out to trick or treat there.
Police are stressing this is only for the Millville Avenuve neighborhood where they’ll shut down the streets.
“This is specifically that area. This isn’t a town organized event. This is specifically those citizens that live there, created it into this place to be. They’ve voiced the concerns, so everyone else in town is welcomed to trick or treat on Thursday. We will still keep an eye out, we just ask everyone take into consideration the weather, make their kids visible, make sure everyone is safe,” Durrette said.
Last year, the Schiethe’s went through 1,600 pieces of candy before 7:30 p.m. While the official neighborhood event will slide to Saturday, they still expect people to show up on Halloween night.
“They’re gonna come on Thursday and they’re going to come on Saturday, so I don’t know that’s going to happen,” Jeanne said.
