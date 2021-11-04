Part of Route 63 in Naugatuck was closed for several hours due after an officer was struck by a car in the area on Thursday.

Naugatuck Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road, for a shoplifting.

The suspect, identified as Francis Ibell, ran from the officer in a brief foot chase before being caught.

The get-away car, a gray 2006 Honda Ridgeline, fled north on New Haven Road.

Police said the officer was directing traffic at an extra duty traffic post when they were struck by the car on Route 63.

The car fled the scene, traveling across multiple towns, before it was apprehended on I-84 in Middlebury.

Witness statements from the scene described the act as intentional.

Police said the officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Despite his injuries the officer was able radio for assistance and officers responded to area and initiated a pursuit with the Honda after it failed to stop.

Vinny Nasufi owner of Vinny’s restaurant & pizzeria says the wild scene unfolded right in front of his shop.
 
He said, “Well we looked and we were pretty upset when we heard a cop got hit and everybody came outside and they want to know what’s going on”
 
When the officers attempted to stop the car, the driver took off, fleeing the scene.
 
The suspect then traveled across multiple jurisdictions before they were apprehended on I-84 in Middlebury.
 
The officer did sustain non-life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.
 
“I hope he recovers very very soon. I’ll be happy to see him when I’ll tell him come get a pizza now,” said Nasufi.

Police said the Regional Accident Reconstruction team was notified and is responding to the scene.

