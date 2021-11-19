WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - An officer injured in the line of duty is out of the hospital.

Earlier this month, Naugatuck Police Lt. Mark Pettinicchi was run over a by a suspect that was trying to elude authorities.

A total of three people, including the person that ran the lieutenant over, were apprehended in connection with the initial investigation.

Friday afternoon, Lt. Pettinicchi was released from Waterbury Hospital.

However, he will need to continue recovering at a long-term rehab facility, but took a step closer to returning home.

"Lt. Pettinicchi wishes to express to the public that he has seen, heard, and felt the support of our communities. He says he has continually drawn strength from the support he has seen from the community and it has helped him on his road to healing," the Naugatuck Police Department said in a statement.

Naugatuck Police provided a motorcade for their lieutenant's journey to the rehab facility.