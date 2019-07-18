NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A park in Naugatuck is currently closed after it was trashed by park-goers.
Police said they were contacted earlier this week by a number of people regarding the condition of Platts Mill River Park.
According to police, a large group of people went to the area to access the river and left it in “such a poor state that community members staged a clean-up effort to remove trash and debris left by these park attendees.”
The area will be closed through the upcoming weekend as a result.
Additional closures will be determined at a later time, and police will be stepping up patrols in the area as well.
Police are reminding folks that the area is not safe for swimming.
“Camp fires, open consumption of liquor, and activities that will deteriorate this area are strictly prohibited and enforcement action may be taken,” Naugatuck police said.
They are also thanking those community members who are committed to keeping the borough as clean and litter-free as possible.
