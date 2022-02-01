NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A call over a domestic dispute led to an arrest for stalking, according to police in Naugatuck.
Police said they arrested 27-year-old Wilfred Gonzalez of Waterbury on Jan. 30.
Officers were dispatched to an address in Naugatuck for the dispute.
During the investigation, they said they discovered that Gonzalez used a tracking device, an Apple AirTag, in a victim's vehicle.
Gonzalez was arrested in Waterbury and charged with second-degree breach of peace, violation of a protective order, and first-degree stalking.
He was released on a $10,000 surety bond. He appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 31.
