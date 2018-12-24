NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck police arrested a man accused of fleeing from a serious crash that happened in October.
The crash happened on Prospect Street on Oct. 6 in Naugatuck.
Police said 33-year-old Raymond Grullon had allegedly fled a traffic stop in a stolen car and ultimately collided with another vehicle.
Grullon then fled the scene of that crash, and the occupants of the other vehicle had serious injuries.
He’s charged with evading responsibility and first-degree larceny.
