NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck police are urging the public to avoid the Cross Point Plaza due to an investigation.
The investigation is linked to a shooting that happened earlier in the day in Bridgeport, according to police.
Police are asking citizens to avoid the area of Cross Street and Beacon Valley Road, and to lock their vehicles.
