NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
Police said the suspect was involved in a robbery on October 20 at the S&A Mart on Division Street.
The suspect was described as tall and thin black male, wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray pants and armed with a dark colored handgun.
The vehicle used in the robbery was described as a light-colored large SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 here.
