NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury man is facing charges after being found with drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop.
Police arrested 24-year-old Danny Garcia after he was found with numerous drugs during the stop.
An officer pulled Garcia over on Great Hill Road in Naugatuck after seeing the a car that had tinted windows darker than the legal limit not driving properly.
During the stop, a police K9 detected illegal narcotics in the car, specifically the driver seat area.
That’s when officers found drugs concealed in Garcia’s underwear, which included 212 bags of fentanyl, 83 Percocet pills, 15 grams crack cocaine. He was also found with $707 in cash.
Garcia was arrested and charged with operating a drug factory, possession with intent to sell narcotics, suspended license, illegal tinted windshield, and failure to maintain lane.
He was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
