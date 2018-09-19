NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck said a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found.
They said Victoria Erlingheuser was last seen on Tuesday but was safe on Wednesday.
She indicated to her family that she was planning to run away.
Victoria is described as being 5 feet tall. She weighs about 80 pounds.
She has brown eyes and blonde hair.
Police said she was wearing a black and pink dress.
Anyone with information about Victoria's disappearance was asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.