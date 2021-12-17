Naugatuck Police investigate series of car break-ins

Naugatuck Police investigate series of car break-ins 

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Police are investigating a series of thefts on Walnut Street, Trowbridge Place, Nettleton Avenue, Beacon Manor Road, Hillview and Summerfield Street

Officers found car with their doors opened and the interior lights on.

The Naugatuck Police remind the community to ensure that vehicles are secured, and valuables are removed.

Any member of the public that can assist in identifying these suspects please contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at  203-720-1010.

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.