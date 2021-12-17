Naugatuck Police investigate series of car break-ins 

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Police are investigating a series of thefts on Walnut Street, Trowbridge Place, Nettleton Avenue, Beacon Manor Road, Hillview and Summerfield Street
Officers found car with their doors opened and the interior lights on.
The Naugatuck Police remind the community to ensure that vehicles are secured, and valuables are removed.
Any member of the public that can assist in identifying these suspects please contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
