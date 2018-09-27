NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Police are investigating the report of a suspicious car and person.
The report happened on Wednesday around 3:21 p.m. saying that two juveniles were part of an attempted abduction.
Officers responded and the two female juveniles told officers they had just gotten off their bus on New Street and Hillside Avenue.
The juveniles saw a white utility van stop near them and they told police a Hispanic male got out of the passenger side of the van.
They told police it looked suspicious and they ran away.
The girls told police that there were no markings on the van and it was occupied by two Hispanic males. The passenger was described as a 25-year-old male dressed in all black with a beard and a hat.
There was no description of the driver.
No vehicle that the juveniles described was found in the area.
Naugatuck police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call Naugatuck Police.
