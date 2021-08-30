NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the people that stole an ATM over the weekend.
Investigators say the ATM was stolen from inside the Roadrunner gas station on Rubber Avenue around 2 Saturday morning.
Two people dressed in all black gained access to the inside by forcing the front door open.
The driver remained in the vehicle, which was described as a newer model white Dodge Ram 1500 "Warlock" edition with a black stripe down the center of the hood.
Police later found the ATM over on High Street.
The three suspects are believed to be armed and police are asking the public to not approach them.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or that recognizes the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221.
