 Naugatuck police

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a woman who snatched $500 worth of alcohol from a liquor store in Naugatuck.

They said the woman went into Town Line Fine Wine and Liquor on Prospect Street on March 18.

She left with the alcohol after using a fraudulent credit card, according to police.

Police described her as standing about 5'7" tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has long black braided hair.

In surveillance photos released by police, she was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

She was believed to be driving a White Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the department's confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

