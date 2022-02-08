NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces home invasion charges after police said he threw a rock through the picture window of a home then returned overnight armed with an ax.
Police in Naugatuck identified the suspect as 53-year-old Steven Mark Pelletier.
They said they first responded to the home on Feb. 5 when Pelletier threw the rock. However, he fled before officers arrived.
Pelletier then returned to the home around 2 a.m. on Feb. 6 and entered it through the basement armed with a large wooden ax.
Police said a fight took place between Pelletier and the people in the home.
One of the people inside was able to call 911, despite Pelletier's attempts to stop it.
Police said the suspect had entered with the ax, but when the ax was taken during a struggle, he grabbed several knives from the kitchen and began throwing them at both victims.
A male victim suffered a cut to the hand during the incident and received treatment at a local hospital, according to police.
Pelletier fled again before police arrived.
However, they said they found him at a hotel in Waterbury. He was taken into custody without further incident at that point.
Pelletier was charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.
He was held on a $150,000 bond and faced a judge on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.