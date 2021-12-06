WARNING: The dash cam video is graphic.

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck police have released dash cam footage that captured the moments when an officer was struck by a fleeing truck.

The incident happened on Nov. 4, around 4 p.m., on South Main Street, which is also known as Route 63.

Lt. Mark Pettinicchi suffered extensive injuries when he was run over by a drug suspect who was fleeing from police.

Three people were arrested and identified as Stanton Ragar Trent, 29, Francis Ibell, 49, and 25-year-old Asia Shynise Paulin. More than 50 infractions were identified among the suspects.

The suspects were wanted for alleged shoplifting from the Walmart on New Haven Road.

While they were trying to get away from police, they ended up going through a construction zone where Pettinicchi was directing traffic.

The truck blew through the area and hit Pettinicchi in the process.

Video shows Pettinicchi being struck by the truck, which then takes off.

Pettinicchi didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries, but he sustained a shattered left ankle, a fractured right tibia, and a fractured right ankle.

He has only recently been released to begin recovery from his injuries and numerous surgeries at his home, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and traveled across multiple towns, including Waterbury, Wolcott and eventually Middlebury where the car was stopped on I-84.

Police released the dashcam in the hopes of identifying people inside a silver SUV from the crash, possibly a Mazda tribute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.