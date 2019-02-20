NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck police were called to the high school on Wednesday for the report of a student being seen with a knife.
The student was located immediately by officers and school officials.
Police said a knife was not located.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
