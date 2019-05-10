NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday night.
Police say a man in his mid-to-early 30s entered the GameStop on New Haven Road around 7:45 p.m. and took cash after displaying a handgun.
According to police the man is between 5’-6” and 5’8” and is about 140 pounds.
Naugatuck Detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.
