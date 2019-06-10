NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police in Naugatuck need the public’s help in an illegal dumping investigation.
A man was caught on surveillance video unloading trash at Peter J. Foley Field last Tuesday.
The truck is a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado with a black cover on the bed.
It’s unclear what the driver was dumping.
If you have information, you are asked to contact Naugatuck Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.