NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck police are on the hunt for a man who not only stole a purse, but also the victim's car.
Police said it happened Friday night at the RiteAid, where a man assaulted a 55-year-old woman, before making it off with her things.
Mohammad Alam has had his shop across the RiteAid for more than a decade.
He sees crime happen there from time to time, but nothing like the assault that happened Friday.
"Sometime shop, shop snatching, you know, shopping, they took while shopping, sometime. But that not happening in town,” Alam said.
Police said the man shoved the woman in the parking lot and then took her purse and drove off with her car.
The victim had minor injuries.
In light of what happened, The Fit Factory will be bringing back a self-defense class, to make sure people have the basic skill sets to be safe and alert.
"I don't care about the vehicle, ok, and I’m going to come in here, I drag him in. I open the door and I kick it open,” said Ron Kosakowski, who owns the Practical Self-Defense Training Center in Waterbury.
He said his classes have been filling up fast because of all the violent crimes lately.
"They're watching the news, they're seeing the violence that's going on. There's some, could see it out their windows depending on the neighborhood they live in. People are scared, and I got people coming in saying I need this. That's what's happening right now. I see a lot of that,” he said.
He likes to model the classes on current crime trends.
That way it's readily applicable to the situation, should someone get targeted.
"We have to adapt to all of this. Be on top of our game, the self-defense changes and evolves every year and it's evolving with the technology,” Kosakowski said.
The car stolen from RiteAid still hasn't been found. It’s described as a 2011 Subaru Legacy with the CT license plate AC45705, and it has a U.S. Marine Corps sticker on the front and back.
For more information about Fit Factory, click here, and more details about Practical Self-Defense Training Center, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.