NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Naugatuck are looking for a woman accused of stealing an iPhone X from someone who was selling it on Facebook marketplace.
The incident happened on June 28 at the intersection of Theresa Street and Manners Avenue.
According to police, the suspect asked the victim to look at the phone. When she got ahold of it, she took it and drove off.
There was no threat or weapon displayed.
The female suspect was driving an older black Nissan Altima, which has dents on it, and the right front door is missing a handle. Wires are also sticking out of the opening.
Police are reminding folks about internet safety and to utilize the police department’s parking lot as an internet exchange location.
Anyone with information about this suspect should contact police at 203-729-5221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.